Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 10

If you want to take a risk, short sell around 14.00 and exit on making a profit, says Ganedsha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

F&O players should do Hedging, and also inform their broker. Use a good technique while dealing to avoid problems.

Adopt a balanced strategy to gain the planetary support.

There is no clear trend today. Hence, the trend will reverse after every 22 minutes.

Trade as per your delivery capacity.

Around 10.45 buy, and around 11.35 take an exit.

Around 12.45 buy Nifty, and around 13.45 exit.

If you want to take a risk, short sell around 14.00 and exit on making a profit.