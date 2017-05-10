App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 10, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 10

If you want to take a risk, short sell around 14.00 and exit on making a profit, says Ganedsha.

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 10
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

F&O players should do Hedging, and also inform their broker. Use a good technique while dealing to avoid problems.

Adopt a balanced strategy to gain the planetary support.

There is no clear trend today. Hence, the trend will reverse after every 22 minutes.

Trade as per your delivery capacity.

Around 10.45 buy, and around 11.35 take an exit.

Around 12.45 buy Nifty, and around 13.45 exit.

If you want to take a risk, short sell around 14.00 and exit on making a profit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.