Apr 27, 2017 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 27
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
You know that this Thursday is important. From opening till initial 25 minutes, wait for the market to stabilise.
Between 10.15 am to 11.15 am, buying in 'A' group stocks will positively influence Nifty.
From 11.15 am to 14.00 pm, focus on Nifty spot, as a very uneven pattern is expected.
Between 14.00 pm to 15.00 pm, the market breadth is positive. During the last 30 minutes, profit booking is foreseen.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.