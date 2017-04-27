Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 27

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

You know that this Thursday is important. From opening till initial 25 minutes, wait for the market to stabilise.

Between 10.15 am to 11.15 am, buying in 'A' group stocks will positively influence Nifty.

From 11.15 am to 14.00 pm, focus on Nifty spot, as a very uneven pattern is expected.

Between 14.00 pm to 15.00 pm, the market breadth is positive. During the last 30 minutes, profit booking is foreseen.