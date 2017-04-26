Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 26

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Today is for doing delivery based work. The time frame from 9.15 am to 11.15 am will be amazing, unforgettable and unimaginable. Hence, just buy and sell.

The period between 11.15 am to 11.45 am can be termed as a no-trading zone.

Around 11.45 am, buy Nifty and exit on making a profit of Rs 3. Around 13.45 pm, buy Nifty and around 14.45 pm, exit at the prevailing price.