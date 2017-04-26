Apr 26, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 26
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Today is for doing delivery based work. The time frame from 9.15 am to 11.15 am will be amazing, unforgettable and unimaginable. Hence, just buy and sell.
The period between 11.15 am to 11.45 am can be termed as a no-trading zone.
Around 11.45 am, buy Nifty and exit on making a profit of Rs 3. Around 13.45 pm, buy Nifty and around 14.45 pm, exit at the prevailing price.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.