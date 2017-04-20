Apr 20, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 20
A very boring day is foreseen. If it is not necessary, avoid doing intraday today, advises Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
A very boring day is foreseen. If it is not necessary, avoid doing intraday today, advises Ganesha.
From opening till next one hour, Nifty may immediately go down. Around 11.00 am, buying in 'A' group stocks will positive influence Nifty.
Between 11.30 am to 14.30 pm, selling is expected, step by step. During last one hour, Nifty will go up, step by step. But, it is difficult to tell the
number of points, before one week.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.