you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 19, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 19

From 9.15 am to 12.35 pm, only do intraday with a margin of Rs.2 or Rs 3, and avoid taking a long position, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

You will be in a slightly relaxed mood, as the Moon is in Uttarashada Constellation today. 

From 9.15 am to 12.35 pm, only do intraday with a margin of Rs.2 or Rs 3, and avoid taking a long position.

After 12.35 pm, the market will slowly display an upward trend. Hence, do jobbing on the upside.

Only around 14.00 pm, a small correction is expected. Keep this in mind.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

