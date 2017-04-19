Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 19

From 9.15 am to 12.35 pm, only do intraday with a margin of Rs.2 or Rs 3, and avoid taking a long position, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

After 12.35 pm, the market will slowly display an upward trend. Hence, do jobbing on the upside.

Only around 14.00 pm, a small correction is expected. Keep this in mind.