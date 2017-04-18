Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 18

Around 9.50 am, short Nifty and immediately exit on making on a profit. Around 12.12 pm, buy Nifty and around 13.13 take an exit, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Today may be termed as day for playing IPL. Hence, trade carefully as per your delivery capacity.

Around 14.04 pm, buy and exit on earning a profit.