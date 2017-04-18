Apr 18, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 18
Around 9.50 am, short Nifty and immediately exit on making on a profit. Around 12.12 pm, buy Nifty and around 13.13 take an exit, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Today may be termed as day for playing IPL. Hence, trade carefully as per your delivery capacity.
Around 14.04 pm, buy and exit on earning a profit.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.