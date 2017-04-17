App
Apr 17, 2017 07:53 AM IST

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 17

The market may take some time to stabilise, as Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury are still retrograde. From opening to 10.40 am, expect a mixed trend at Nifty. Between 10.40 am to 11.20 am, a bounce peak is foreseen. From 11.20 am to 12.30 pm, Nifty may go down, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

You must have witnessed that last week's trend was same as predicted in our monthly file. This is the amazing power of astrology.

The market may take some time to stabilise, as Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury are still retrograde.

From opening to 10.40 am, expect a mixed trend at Nifty. Between 10.40 am to 11.20 am, a bounce peak is foreseen. From 11.20 am to 12.30 pm, Nifty may go down.

Between 12.30 pm to 15.30 pm, the overall view is positive.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

