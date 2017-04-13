Apr 13, 2017 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 13
The opening will be on the up side. From 9.30 am to 10.53 am, Nifty may be mixed or negative, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Today's total is number 4, which belongs to Rahu.This is the 4th month, again this number is ruled by Rahu. The yearly total is number 1, which is ruled by the Sun, and this can be termed as
anti-Rahu. Hence, this is a crucial day.
Between 10.53 am to 11.35 am, Nifty shall go up. From 11.35 am to 12.45 pm, Nifty may remain mixed or negative.
Between 12.45 pm to 15.30 pm, the overall view at Nifty is positive.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.