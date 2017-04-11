Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 11

Stay alert, as the opening will be positive, but thereafter Nifty may go down, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Stay alert, as the opening will be positive, but thereafter Nifty may go down.

From 9.15 am to 12.15 pm, Nifty shall pass time around a particular figure. Between 12.15 pm to 12.50 pm, Nifty may move downwards.

From 12.50 pm to 14.10 pm, Nifty will go up. Between 14.10 pm to 15.30 pm, Nifty may go down.