Apr 11, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 11
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Stay alert, as the opening will be positive, but thereafter Nifty may go down.
From 9.15 am to 12.15 pm, Nifty shall pass time around a particular figure. Between 12.15 pm to 12.50 pm, Nifty may move downwards.
From 12.50 pm to 14.10 pm, Nifty will go up. Between 14.10 pm to 15.30 pm, Nifty may go down.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.