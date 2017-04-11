App
Apr 10, 2017 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 10

From opening to 9.45 am, Nifty will be strong. Between 9.45 am to 13.00 pm expect a mixed trend. You will have to trade on both the sides, but you shall earn a good profit, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From opening to 9.45 am, Nifty will be strong. Between 9.45 am to 13.00 pm expect a mixed trend. You will have to trade on both the sides, but you shall earn a good profit.

sides, but you shall earn a good profit.

From 13.00 pm till the closing bell, Nifty will maintain its movement on the upside.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

