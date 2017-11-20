App
Nov 20, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

FY19 could see 15% EPS growth; can look at life insurers: Saurabh Mukherjea

Mukherjea expects the EPS growth rate of 14-15 percent in March 2019 on the back of sooner PSU recap and a resultant improvement in credit offtake.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as reports hinted at disruption due to Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the recently-concluded earnings season, the trends have been solid, believes Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital.

“Having said that, it is still unclear if FY18 would be an earnings growth year. We could probably see first double digit earnings growth in FY19,” he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Mukherjea expects the earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 14-15 percent in March 2019 on the back of sooner PSU recap and a resultant improvement in credit offtake.

Speaking on the pharmaceutical space, he believes that it is difficult to take a call on regulatory uncertainty issues for big companies. But one can look at midcap or emerging market pharma players.

Meanwhile, in the financials space, he recommends having some life insurers, brokers or wealth managers in the portfolio as well.

