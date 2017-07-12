FY18 earnings growth of 20% looks tough; like rural plays, pvt banks: Deutsche

Moneycontrol News

Valuations of the market have been expensive and the market is likely to stay richer for longer, says Deutsche Equities.

While maintaining December 2017 Sensex target at 29,000 levels, Abhay Laijawala, Head, India Research, Deutsche Equities told CNBC-TV18 that the research house is not looking to change the Sensex target given the lack of earnings pick-up.

Consensus earnings growth expectations for FY18 are pegged at 20 percent, which looks difficult, he feels.

"Our sense is that the first half of FY18 is pretty adverse; hence, there is a strong likelihood that 20 percent earnings growth is unlikely," he said.

Currently, the market is trading at 19 times one-year forward, with an assumption of 20 percent earnings growth.

Abhay said if earnings growth comes at 10 percent in the current financial year, then the market is expected to trade 21x PE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged more than 19 percent year-to-date (2017) and crossed another milestone of 9,800 level on Tuesday. That was majorly by short covering in sectors like technology, PSU banks and healthcare stocks, especially after market regulator SEBI modified P-Notes rules.

If rules and regulation will change, the market is likely to see this kind of impact, Laijawal feels.

Actually, there were a lot of expectations that the SEBI could enforce some modifications in P-Notes and investors may get more grace time, he said.

According to Securities and Exchange Board Of India (SEBI), now, participatory notes or offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) can be issued only for the purposes of hedging with respect to equity shares held.

Besides, the market regulator said that existing positions on unhedged P-Note derivatives have to be liquidated by end of December 2020.

Inflows from institutional investors slowed down for a month recently, which suggest that FIIs are keenly looking at events like possible Federal Reserve unwind, he said, adding the US employment is back.

Last week, the US added 2.22 lakh jobs against an expected of 1.79 lakh.

According to Laijawala, central banks will have to move towards normalisation and unwinding of Federal Reserve balance sheet is more likely.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams in Sydney on Tuesday said that he expected the Fed to start unwinding its massive balance sheet in the next few months. He also said that the US Fed will be raising rates one more time this year.

Meanwhile, in India, "We are seeing a massive flow from physical savings to financial savings. We are seeing whole host of factors rebalancing the economy," Laijawala said, adding the government's recent policies have been extremely positive.

He is very bullish on India with long term perspective.

Stocks and sectors

Laijawala is positive on IT stocks. BFSI segment, which has been hurting revenue growth of IT companies, is expected to grow, he feels.

Last month, big US banks planned for share buybacks and dividend payouts, especially after the Federal Reserve approved capital plans for all 34 financial firms that took part in annual stress tests. This is an indication that these US firms may come back to pre-crisis days soon.

Hence, US financial companies' IT budgets are likely to increase, he said. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment contributes 40 percent to Indian IT companies' revenue.

He is also positive on auto, industrials and commercial vehicle sectors.

He said in the first two months of FY18 (April-May), the government spent 50 percent of expenditure on rural economy, including Rs 1 lakh crore on fertiliser subsidy, diesel subsidy etc. Even procurement of rabbi crops increased 30 percent.

Hence, Laijawala said the research house is positive on stocks that are more reliant on agriculture economy like auto, energy (particularly refinery) IT, consumer sector.

Recently, banking & financials rallied smartly on hopes of early NPA resolution and likely normal monsoon.

He is not overweight on banking sector as a whole because he is positive only on private banks. He believes private sector banks will continue to gain market share at the expense of government banks.