Future Lifestyle Fashions redeems NCDs worth Rs 200 cr

Kishore Biyani-controlled Future Lifestyle Fashions today said it has redeemed non-convertible debentures worth Rs 200 crore.

In a filing to BSE, the company said 2,000 secured redeemed non-convertible debentures series-1 of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 200 crore have been redeemed.

The debentures were listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions closed 0.96 per cent down at Rs 279 on BSE.