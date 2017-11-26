Further rally in small & midcap space on cards; Top five stocks to bet this week

The S&P BSE Midcap index has hit all-time high levels with little to worry about any resistance in the coming days. Ashish Chaturmohta, Vice President, Head – Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management opines that it is looking stronger for the move towards 17500-17800 levels. He spoke to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an exclusive interview.

Q The bulls managed to push the index higher this week as Nifty closed 1% higher for the week ended 24 November. How are markets looking at the weekly charts? Will Nifty be able to a hit record high in the December series?

A) After the recent decline from 10,490 levels, the market has seen a good bounce back from important support level of 10,100 on the back of buying interest in the market.

Now, Moody’s sovereign rating upgrade gap-up opening of 10,230-10,260 levels will be the immediate support for the market. Thus, holding above 10,230 levels, the index can rally towards 10,540 and then 10,650 levels on the upside.

Q) Small and midcap stocks remained in limelight. The S&P BSE Midcap index touched a fresh high on Friday. Any stocks which are staring at a breakout in this space?

A) The S&P BSE Midcap index has hit all-time high levels and is looking stronger for the move towards 17500-17800 levels. We like Bharat Electronics, M&M Finance, Tata Chemicals, TVS Motors, and UBL in the space for further upside in the short to medium term.

V-Guard is showing fresh breakout at all-time highs after 3-weeks of consolidation. The rally can take the stock towards Rs270 and investors can keep a stop loss below Rs226 levels.

Manappuram in financial space has seen buying interest and can rally towards Rs 120 levels. Traders can keep a stop loss below Rs 100.

Jain Irrigation is coming out from the long-term base formation with good volumes in the last couple of weeks. The stock can rally towards Rs126-130 and traders can keep a stop loss below Rs108.

Q) What should be the strategy - buy on dips or sell on rallies in the November expiry week?

A) In the Nifty options, strike price 10300 put option has highest open interest and will act as a support for the market. As mentioned earlier, the index has support at 10260-10230 levels.

Thus, a strong support is placed at 10260 levels. While in the Nifty call options, strike price 10,500 has the highest open interest which will act as resistance in the near term for the market.

Hence, heading into November series expiry week, the market is likely to trade in a range between 10260-10500 levels. So overall, the bias is positive; hence, investors can deploy buy on dips strategy going forward.

Q) Any stocks which are looking attractive at current levels based on technicals?

A) M&M has seen good consolidation and can test its all-time of Rs1509 keeping a stop loss of 1400. Another group stock, M&M Financial looks poised for breakout towards Rs495 with a stop loss of 430 levels.

Divi’s Laboratories in the pharma sector has been consolidating its gain after the recent run-up and can see fresh rally towards Rs1110 levels with a stop loss placed below Rs1010 levels.

The stock is looking strong and is poised for further up move from the current levels. In the financial sector, M&M Financial and Manappuram, and in the media space Tv18 Broadcast and Zee Entertainment. VGuard Industries, SRF, Mahindra & Mahindra are also a looking attractive.

Q) We saw divergence earlier in the week between Nifty and NiftyBank. Do you still see the trend continuing?

A) NiftyBank has been doing well compared to Nifty since the PSU recapitalization announcement. Expect this trend to continue in the near term also.

The NiftyBank has immediate support placed at 25620-25500 levels if the index holds above this level, we expect it to rally towards 26100 and then 26400 levels on the upside.