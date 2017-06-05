Fund raising via debt placement drops 44 percent at Rs 33 thousand crores in May

Indian companies raised more than Rs 33,000 crores in May through the private placement of corporate bonds, a slump of 44 percent from the year-ago level, for business expansion and the propping up of working capital needs.

According to the latest data available with markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in April, firms had mopped up Rs 63,819 crores through the route.

In terms of numbers, 301 issues were made in May this year compared to 272 in the same month last year.

Overall, companies had raised Rs 97,207 crores through the private placement of corporate bonds in the first two months of the current fiscal. Firms had raised a record Rs 6.41 lakh crore in the last financial year.

These funds have been brought in mainly for the expansion of business plans, repayment of debt and to support working capital requirements.

Corporate bonds are debt instruments used by companies for the purpose of raising capital. These are called fixed-income securities because they pay a specified amount of interest on a regular basis.

In a privately-placed bond issue, an allocation is made to the institutional investors.