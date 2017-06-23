Fresh momentum in Nifty possible only above 9,710; 5 stocks can give up to 13% returns

IIFL Private Wealth

Indecisiveness at the top continues to be the reoccurring theme for the index as rallies have faltered around 9,700 levels (In Thursday’s trade, Nifty made a peak of 9,699 and failed to cling on to higher levels). On the downside, support of 9,560 has been holding out since the start of the month. So far in this week’s trade, index swung like a pendulum and managed a gain of 0.4% on weekly basis.

Despite comeback of price volatility in Thursday’s trade, range expansion is highly awaited and time-wise correction could probably come to an end in next week’s trade. Multiple gann supply points are placed between 9,700-9,730 levels which has been acting as a hurdle since 6th June. A typical trend is observed in last two week’s trade i.e. sell on rallies and buy on dips. So fresh momentum is possible only above 9,710 and on the downside a move below 9,560 would lead to a breakdown from recent consolidation.

A grinding market will always makes life difficult for index traders and best way to play this market is to focus on stock specific opportunities because index is stubborn and only a move on either side of 9,710-9,560 is going to provide a trending move.

Here are five technical picks that can give up to 13% returns:

PNB

A comparative analysis of PrivateBank and PSUBank indices shows strong divergence. On 16th May 2017, PSU Bank made a peak of 3,846 and thereafter, it underwent a swift decline of ~11%. In the same period, private bank index rallied by ~5%. We believe ongoing underperformance of PSU banking stocks is likely to continue. Within the PSU banking space, PNB looks weak. Since early 2011, it has been trading in a corrective phase forming series of lower high and lower low.

Recent rally failed to cling on to higher levels as after retracing 50% of the entire down move from Rs280 to Rs69 near Rs175, indicating overall weakness.

Zone of Rs 150-153 levels are likely to act as an immediate pain point, as maximum OI base (both June and July series) on options data of PNB stands at 150. Based on above mentioned rationale, we recommend a short on PNB July Futs below Rs 146 with SL of Rs 151 for target of Rs 134.

Siemens

After an extended decline since second week of May 2017, the stock found support around its 13-weekly EMA. This moving average support has been in place since February 2017, wherein every dip resulted into a buying opportunity. After marking a low of Rs1,299, it began a process of base building which was in place for two weeks.

Recent low coincided with the midpoint of the current gann channel. In Thursday’s session, it also provided a breakout from the recent consolidation at the bottom. Moreover, it also registered a breakout from the resistance of downward sloping trendline, which suggests that the selling pressure has exhausted. We expect the stock to witness follow-through buying and build on recent uptick. Buy Siemens above Rs 1,356 with stop loss of Rs 1,320 for target of Rs 1,440.

Balrampur Chini

Failure to break above the multiple tops around three-digit gann number of 169 resulted in a sharp decline in the month of June. So far, the stock in this month, has declined by 4%. However, recent structure clearly highlights that selling pressure has come to an end. On the weekly chart, the stock has taken support of it 35-weekly EMA. The same also coincides with the midpoint of the current gann channel. Thereafter, it went into period of base formation.

In Thursday’s trade it attempted a breakout from recent consolidation. However, it failed to confirm a close above Rs153. Despite Thursday’s setback, base building pattern suggest a strong move on the horizon as the stock has reversed from an important moving average support point. Based on above mentioned parameters, we recommend a buy on Balrampur Chini above Rs153 with stop loss of Rs146 for target of Rs 169.

Godfrey Phillips

It is in a strong uptrend since December 2016. It is moving higher with the support of its rising trendline which coincides with the support of 21-weekly EMA, wherein every decline is met with buying interest. Action of last five weeks could easily termed as contraction within a triangle pattern. Any kind of consolidation in an uptrending stock tends to break on the upside.

It confirmed a positive break in Thursday’s trade which suggests that the stock has resumed its prevailing uptrend following a phase of congestion. Harmonics suggests that it is currently in the last leg of ABCD pattern. Last leg tends to be explosive in nature. So, a swift upmove is expected in the near term. Based on above rationales, we advise traders to create longs above Rs1,285 with stop loss of Rs1,240 for target of Rs 1,390.

Apollo Tyres

On the daily chart, Apollo Tyres has reversed from the resistance line which coincides with multiple tops around Rs265, suggesting that the likelihood of further upside over the short-term has diminished. For now, the risk/return of establishing long positions is less than ideal. Moreover, the stock has broken below the small consolidation pattern. It presents great opportunity for the traders to jump in on the downtrend.

An occurrence of this event indicates further selling and continuation of the downtrend. As per the harmonics, the stock has reversed from PRZ of bearish ABCD pattern, suggesting beginning of the downside. We recommend traders to short Apollo Tyres July Futs below Rs255 with stop loss of Rs263 for target of Rs 237.

