App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 25, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs remain bullish; invest $4 billion in capital markets in June

Most of the funds, interestingly, have been invested in the debt market by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

FPIs remain bullish; invest $4 billion in capital markets in June

Foreign investors have pumped in a staggering USD 4 billion in the Indian capital market so far this month on greater clarity on rollout of the new indirect tax regime, GST, from July 1 and forecast of a normal monsoon.

Most of the funds, interestingly, have been invested in the debt market by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

"The differential spread between 10-year bond yields in the US and India is still around 4.5-5 per cent. This, coupled with stable outlook for the Indian currency, bodes well for FPI flows into debt market," Sharekhan Head Advisory Hemang Jani said.

According to the latest depository data, FPIs have invested Rs 3,282 crore in equities during June 1-23, while they poured in Rs 22,508 crore in debt markets during the period under review, translating into a net inflow of Rs 25,791 crore (USD 4 billion).

It follows a net inflow of more than Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the last four months (February-May) on several factors, including expectations that BJP's victory in Assembly polls this year would accelerate the pace of reforms.

Prior to that, foreign investors had pulled out over Rs 3,496 crore from the markets in January.

With the latest inflow, total investment in capital markets (equity and debt) has reached Rs 1.44 lakh crore (over USD 22 billion) this year. "The most prominent reason for FPIs' net inflow is expectation from the government that it would speed up development and economic reforms in their last two years in office before going for elections in 2019.

"The government finalising GST rates and expectation that it will be rolled out on time (July 1), in addition to forecast of normal monsoon also led to positive sentiment," Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst Manager Research at Morningstar India said.

Besides, markets regulator Sebi's move of relaxing entry rules for FPIs willing to invest directly rather than via participatory notes (P-Notes) is expected to help in positive net inflow.

Going forward, there are few challenges but not strong enough to disrupt the current trend. Markets and the rupee are surging higher, which offer a good profit booking opportunity for FPIs.

"The flow is largely driven by expectation, and for the flows to sustain, the government has to meet those expectation," he added.

tags #Economy #FPIs #Market news

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.