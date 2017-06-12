App
Jun 12, 2017 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Distinguishing between a speculative and hedging position of a client would be difficult for ODI issuer as they may be unwilling to disclose their trade positions.

FPIs cry foul over SEBI's proposal to restrict P-notes

Moneycontrol News

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have opposed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) move to curb the participatory notes (P-Notes) and offshore derivatives instruments (ODIs), reports Business Standard.

SEBI floated a discussion paper last month in which it proposed to levy a fee of USD 1,000 per ODI per subscriber every three years. It also asked them to bring down their outstanding derivatives position other than hedging by December 31, 2020.

Distinguishing between a speculative and hedging position of a client would be difficult for ODI issuer as they may be unwilling to disclose their trade positions.

Speaking to the newspaper, Rajesh Gandhi, Partner, Deloitte, said it would become tough for investors who deal with multiple P-Note issuers to give sufficient documentation to show their trades are for hedging purposes if P-note issuers insist on proof and not self-declaration.

Price discovery and liquidity would be impacted if derivatives trades are restricted resulting in increasing the cost of exposure for funds using the P-note route.

As per India's treaties with Mauritius, Singapore and France gains made in derivatives are exempted and many hedge funds using P-notes are likely to switch to derivatives from equities.

P-note forms 6 percent of the total foreign investment in Indian shares and derivatives coming at a value of Rs 1.68 lakh crore at the end of April.

