Five reasons that dragged Sensex over 350 pts, Nifty below 9,800

Moneycontrol News

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply on Tuesday, following negative lead from global peers after North Korea tensions escalated due to fresh missile launch. Expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday also hit market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 371 points or 1.17 percent at 31,379.82 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 126.85 points or 1.28 percent to 9,785.95, at 14:04 hours IST.

The broader markets were outperforming benchmarks and almost recovered in morning trade but that also fell sharply in afternoon. The BSE Midcap index shed 0.84 percent and Smallcap was down 1 percent on weak breadth.

Here are four reasons that caused selling pressure in the market:-

North Korea tensions

In a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, North Korea fired a missile early on Tuesday that flew over Japan and landed in Pacific waters about 1,180 kilometres (735 miles) off the northern region of Hokkaido.

This fueled worries of fresh tension between Washington and Pyongyang.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today told reporters that a ballistic missile that was fired by North Korea had passed over Japan. Abe has since stated that the missile posed a grave threat to the country of Japan, and that he would ask the United Nations to ramp up the pressure on Pyongyang.

The group renewed sanctions against North Korea in early August. Since then the exchange of words and actions between North Korea and the US deteriorated.

US stock futures, European and Asian share markets tumbled, while the yen jumped to four-month highs against the dollar but investors turned their focus to safe-haven assets like gold.

FIIs selling

The selling of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors continued for 11th consecutive session on Monday as North Korea tensions escalated. They also cut some exposure to other Asian countries.

They were net sellers in August to the tune of more than Rs 13,500 crore, the highest monthly selling since November 2016.

New list of loan defaulters

The Reserve Bank of India today sent a fresh list of defaulters to be taken to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by banks, according sources of CNBC-TV18.

Videocon, Jaiprakash Associates, IVRCL, Castex Technologies, Jayswal Neco, Visa Steel, Ruchi Soya and Unity Infra are among companies that will be sent to NCLT by mid-December if not resolved.

Uttam Galva, Monnet Power, Shakti Bhog, Jai Balaji, Nagarjuna Oil, Orchid Pharma, East Coast Energy, SEL Manufacturing, Essar Project, Ushdev International, Soma Enterprises and Asian Colour Ispat Coated will also be sent to NCLT.

Total defaulter list may have 35-40 accounts and SBI alone got a list of 25-26 accounts, sources said, adding 60 percent of loans to these companies turned NPA by June 2016.

In June this year, the Reserve Bank announced the first list of 12 defaulters that included Bhushan Steel, Amtek Auto, Lanco Infratech, Alok Industries, Electrosteel Steels, Era Infra, Jaypee Infratech etc.

Technical Factors:

The Nifty50 slipped below four crucial support levels placed at 9900, 9880, 9850 and 9800 as escalating geopolitical concerns take center stage.

The Nifty50 made a ‘Doji’ type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Monday which signifies indecision among bulls as well as the bears. It is a neutral pattern and if Nifty closes with a big down bar on Tuesday then chances of further consolidation cannot be ruled out.

"Broadly speaking, Nifty is likely to consolidate in a range of 9950 - 9685 levels and only either way breakout or breakdown will dictate the near-term trend," Aditya Agarwal, Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd told Moneycontrol.

"However, a close below 9685 on a closing basis will negate our bullish view and in that case, Nifty can correct till 9580-9520 levels," he said.

Govt crackdown on Shell companies:

A recent government dossier highlighted lists nearly 17000 companies as the main conduits for moving around slush money after the sudden demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8 last year.

The government will launch a multi-agency crackdown on about 17,000 companies including some stock market listed investment advisory firms, realty businesses, hotels, grain mills, jewellery traders and a few film production and media houses for funnelling thousands of crore of undisclosed funds over the last several months, Moneycontrol reported.

"Steps taken by the Govt of India to crackdown black money is for the betterment of Indian investors. Indeed, looking at the numbers could lead to the fresh sell off for near term but better for the long term which can protect the interest of the investors," Johnson Kandi, AVP – Business Strategy & Learning, KIFS Trade Capital told Moneycontrol.

"Investor should be cautious at this level as the market is trading near life high, if selloff comes it could hamper the investor’s portfolio badly for short term," he said.