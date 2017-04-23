Four of 10 most valued cos add Rs 32,394 cr in mcap

Four of 10 most valued listed companies together added Rs 32,394.14 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and RIL gaining the most.

The week also saw some temporary ups and downs in valuation chart. Reliance Industries (RIL) surged past TCS briefly two times to become the most valued company last week.

However, at close of the session on Tuesday and Friday the IT major reclaimed the top position. Also, in the past few days, a sort of musical chair game was played out between State Bank of India and ONGC for the tag of most valued PSU.

At close on Friday, TCS stood at number one position in the domestic mcap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, ONGC, SBI, Infosys, IOC and HUL. Among gainers, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 14,709.01 crore to Rs 3,83,549.03 crore.

RIL saw its valuation surging by Rs 11,509.72 crore to Rs 4,55,105.33 crore and HDFC added Rs 5,131.39 crore to Rs 2,39,435.79 crore.

The m-cap of IOC also moved up by Rs 1,044.02 crore to Rs 2,06,157.45 crore. Among losers, six companies lost a total Rs 29,117.26 crore in their market valuation last week.

SBI's valuation plummeted by Rs 7,177.22 crore to Rs 2,28,819.62 crore and that of ONGC tumbled Rs 6,673.28 crore to Rs 2,30,869.90 crore.

The m-cap of ITC witnessed a drop of Rs 6,559.59 crore to Rs 3,33,263.45 crore and HUL lost Rs 3,657.76 crore to Rs 1,96,133.36 crore.

TCS saw an erosion of Rs 3,280.76 crore to Rs 4,55,405.31 crore and Infosys (Rs 1,768.65 crore to Rs 2,12,168.78 crore).

Over the past week, the BSE Sensex fell 96.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, and the Nifty 31.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, sliding for the second straight week.