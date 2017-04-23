App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 23, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Four of 10 most valued cos add Rs 32,394 cr in mcap

At close on Friday, TCS stood at number one position in the domestic mcap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, ONGC, SBI, Infosys, IOC and HUL. Among gainers, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 14,709.01 crore to Rs 3,83,549.03 crore.

Four of 10 most valued cos add Rs 32,394 cr in mcap

Four of 10 most valued listed companies together added Rs 32,394.14 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and RIL gaining the most.

The week also saw some temporary ups and downs in valuation chart. Reliance Industries (RIL) surged past TCS briefly two times to become the most valued company last week.

However, at close of the session on Tuesday and Friday the IT major reclaimed the top position. Also, in the past few days, a sort of musical chair game was played out between State Bank of India and ONGC for the tag of most valued PSU.

At close on Friday, TCS stood at number one position in the domestic mcap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, ONGC, SBI, Infosys, IOC and HUL. Among gainers, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 14,709.01 crore to Rs 3,83,549.03 crore.

RIL saw its valuation surging by Rs 11,509.72 crore to Rs 4,55,105.33 crore and HDFC added Rs 5,131.39 crore to Rs 2,39,435.79 crore.

The m-cap of IOC also moved up by Rs 1,044.02 crore to Rs 2,06,157.45 crore. Among losers, six companies lost a total Rs 29,117.26 crore in their market valuation last week.

SBI's valuation plummeted by Rs 7,177.22 crore to Rs 2,28,819.62 crore and that of ONGC tumbled Rs 6,673.28 crore to Rs 2,30,869.90 crore.

The m-cap of ITC witnessed a drop of Rs 6,559.59 crore to Rs 3,33,263.45 crore and HUL lost Rs 3,657.76 crore to Rs 1,96,133.36 crore.

TCS saw an erosion of Rs 3,280.76 crore to Rs 4,55,405.31 crore and Infosys (Rs 1,768.65 crore to Rs 2,12,168.78 crore).

Over the past week, the BSE Sensex fell 96.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, and the Nifty 31.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, sliding for the second straight week.

tags #Market news

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.