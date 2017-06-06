Forget Sensex, India’s market cap likely to double from $2 trn to $4-5 trn in 7-10 yrs

Moneycontrol News

The Indian market, which recently entered the $2 trillion market cap club last month, thanks to a gush of local as well as global liquidity, will soon join the $4 trillion club in the next 7-10 years, suggest experts.

The current mark cap of the Indian market is roughly $2 trillion which is still more than countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Taiwan, Korea, and Russia.

The market raced to fresh record highs in the last 5 months courtesy reform push by the Modi-led government, expectations of higher earnings for India Inc., rebound in economic growth and stable political environment.

The S&P BSE Sensex more than doubled in the last 10 years while the market cap rose over 250 percent in the same percent in the same period.

India’s share in the world market cap is at 2.6 percent which is above at its long-term average of 2.4 percent, Motilal Oswal said in a report. “Over last 12 months, world market cap has increased 17.6% (USD11.1t); India’s market cap has increased 33 percent,” it said.

“Market cap is a function of earnings growth, liquidity and interest rates. India has delivered better earnings growth than expectations in FY 2017, which coupled with an unprecedented inflow of domestic liquidity has propelled India’s market cap share of global market cap,” Rakesh Tarway, Head of Research, Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

For the Calendar year 17 YTD, India market rose nearly 17 percent, followed by MSCI EM which also gained over 17 percent, Korea rallied 16 percent, Taiwan was up by 9 percent and Indonesia rallied 8 percent in the smear period.

These countries were the best performers among key global markets in local currency terms. Among key markets, Russia recorded 18 percent has delivered negative returns.

MSCI EM rose over 25 percent and outperformed MSCI India index by over 13 percent in trailing 12 months. However, over the last five years, MSCI India has outperformed MSCI EM by 91 percent, added the Motilal Oswal report.

Market Cap likely to touch $4-5 trillion

The rally in Indian market is far from over and analysts are predicting a print of $4-5 trillion market cap in the next 7-10 years which would India above UK which currently stands at $3.5 trillion.

The US currently holds the tag of the largest market cap of $26.9 trillion, followed by China which has a market cap of $6.7 trillion, and Japan $5.6 trillion.

“Market cap growth will be a function of earnings growth and GDP growth. We expect a 10-12% CAGR growth in market cap over next 7-10 years, which translates to roughly $4-5 trillion in next 7-10 years,” said Tarway of Reliance Securities.