Forget Nifty, stocks rocketed to 80% since April 5; did you miss the bus?

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty might have reclaimed its level it was last seen on April 5, but many stocks on the Nifty 500 index rose up to 85 percent in the same period. The Nifty went into consolidation mode earlier in the month of April but many stocks rocketed in the meantime.

The Nifty surpassed its previous all-time high of 9,273.90 in intraday trade recorded on April 5th, 2017. Tracking positive global cues, the Nifty rose to a fresh all-time high of 9,283.50.

“The rally was more stock specific. In particular stocks in the energy and metal sectors outperformed than those in the IT and Pharma sectors,” Nitasha Shankar - Sr. Vice President and Head of Research, YES Securities India Ltd told Moneycontrol.com.

“We believe the stock/sector specific outperformance should continue going forward too. However headline index performance would remain range bound as IT and Pharma stocks could remain under pressure owing to sector specific issues,” said Shankar.

While the Nifty gave flat returns since April 5, more than 300 stocks gave positive returns in the Nifty 500 index while 25 stocks rallied over 25 percent in the same period, according to data collated by Capitaline.

However, stocks like Delta Corp slipped 22 percent, followed by Adani Power which fell 18 percent, and Vedanta dropped 15 percent in the same period.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have been leading the rally from the front. DIIs have poured in over Rs 5000 crore in Indian equity market so far in the month of April, compared to nearly Rs 5000 crore selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

“Though DIIs have been supporting the market, FII buying was largely absent, and with expiry approaching, that trend is less likely to change. There is a bit of volatility expectation here, also given the fact that VIX is now below 3-month average,” Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.com.

Market across the world including India reacted positively to the win of the centrist candidate in the first round of French election, reducing the risk of Brexit like shock. It fuelled risk-on sentiment which led to short coverings.

But, there are a lot of domestic triggers which is fuelling a rally in Indian markets such as implementation of GST, updated forecast from IMD on 96 percent monsoon this year, expectation on better earnings in coming quarters, higher cement consumption, aviation passenger volume growth, as well as double-digit car sales volume growth.

“Government aggression on GST to reduce the tax burden on various sectors, which also would expand EPS numbers is positive for the market,” Tushar Pendharkar, Head of Research, Right Horizons Investment Advisory Services told Moneycontrol.com.