App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 12, 2017 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves at life-time peak of $375.71 bn

The forex reserves touched a fresh life-time high of USD 375.71 billion after rising by USD 2.985 billion in the week to May 5, helped by increase in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.

Forex reserves at life-time peak of $375.71 bn
Dollar

The forex reserves touched a fresh life-time high of USD 375.71 billion after rising by USD 2.985 billion in the week to May 5, helped by increase in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.

The reserves had risen by USD 1.594 billion to USD 372.73 billion in the previous week.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, rose by USD 2.474 billion to USD 351.53 billion in the reporting week, the RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

After remaining stable for past few weeks, gold reserves rose by USD 569.9 million to USD 20.438 billion, the central bank said.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund decreased marginally by USD 0.4 million to USD 1.459 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund, too, declined by USD 58.4 million to USD 2.288 billion, the RBI said.

tags #Business #markets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.