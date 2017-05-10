For return-hungry investors in India, Warren Buffett’s advice on index funds might not work; here’s why

Moneycontrol News

In a country where investors are obsessed by multibagger returns, investing in index funds as recommended by legendary investor Warren Buffett on the sidelines of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting over the weekend.

Warren Buffett says owning a low-cost index fund is much better than owning shares in his own company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and that is the advice he is offering his wife, in the event of his death.

Well, don’t tell your wife to buy index funds in India because in all likelihood they would not be able to beat returns of other actively mutual funds, atleast that’s what history suggests.

Let’s first understand what is an index fund? It is a fund that invests in an index. In other words, the scheme will perform in tandem with the index which could be Sensex, Nifty, S&P BSE 500 index etc.

Another important factor which distinguishes index funds from other funds is the management fee. The management fee for index funds is less compared with that for other managed funds.

“Index funds build their reputation around low-cost advantage, investments in large liquid indices and returns in sync with the benchmark index. In India, all fund houses have launched funds which track various indices,” Sachin Relekar, fund manager equity at

LIC MF told Moneycontrol.com.

“India being a distributor led model, low cost Indian passive funds have not found many takers in the retail segment. Indian passive funds market is dominated by corporate funds flow, whereas in US passive funds have large fan flowing in the retail segment,” he said.

The majority of the Indian largecap, small & midcap open-ended equity funds have beaten large cap index funds category average on 1,3 and 5-year rolling returns (better indicator of consistency of returns vs point-to-point returns) basis over 10 year period, Morningstar data showed.

History suggests that 86 percent of the times largecap funds have beaten largecap index funds category in 1-year rolling returns, 78 percent in 3 year & 5 years rolling returns basis.

Small and midcap funds have also not disappointed investors. Almost 95% of small and midcap fund have beaten S&P BSE Mid & Smallcap index on a 1 year, 3 year and 5-year rolling return basis.

Since there are not many small & midcap index funds, S&P BSE small & mid cap index is used as a proxy index.

“The alpha generated by the small & mid cap funds over the proxy index is in the range of 3-5% whereas alpha generated by large cap funds over large cap index average is in the range of 2-3% on 1,3 & 5 years rolling return basis,” Dhaval Kapadia, Director, Portfolio Specialist, Morningstar Investment Adviser (India) told Moneycontrol.com.

“In the US, whereas index funds across large, mid and small cap have beaten actively managed funds category average on 1,3 and 5-year rolling returns basis over 10 year period. Indian equity mutual funds AUM comprise less than 5 percent of the overall Indian equity market cap, whereas, in the US, equity mutual funds comprise 31 percent of the overall US equity market cap,” he said.

For US, the equation is almost opposite. Almost 98 percent of US index funds Large Blend have beaten returns from US Large Blend Funds Category on rolling 1 year, 3 year and 5-years rolling returns basis.

There are about 1,180 listed equity ETFs in the USA with approximate AUM of USD 2.3 trillion. Whereas, there are only about 47 ETFs in India with approximate AUM of USD 6.7 billionn. (Source: Bloomberg).

Kapadia is of the view that Indian actively managed funds may continue to generate alpha over the medium to long-term (5-7 years); however, the level of alpha (or excess return over benchmark) would reduce particularly in the large cap space as the fund industry grows and domestic equity markets become more efficient

Do passive funds make an attractive buy for the long term?

Well, ETFs as a product, in India, can be said to be in its infancy and will take the time to grow.

The asset under management of India Index funds is approximately Rs 2,449 crore while for India ETFs is Rs 45,899 crore, according to Morningstar data.

The AUM under the US Fund Large Blend is USD 1523 billion, while for US Fund Midcap Blend it is USD 196 billion, and for the US Fund Small Blend, the AUM is USD 104 billion.

“The actively managed funds are still able to beat their benchmarks and hence, the lucrativeness of the low-cost ETFs is less in India,” Deepak R. Gupta, Fund Manager, Kotak Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.com.

“At present, it doesn’t make sense to invest in the ETFs over a long period of time. But as Indian markets mature, ETFs are going to become an essential and a significant portion of an investor’s portfolio,” he said.

Though the comparison of returns across various benchmarks is not advisable, in India – active mutual funds have outperformed benchmarks by significant margins.

Passive funds make immense sense for investors with the appetite of benchmark returns at least of the costs, suggest experts. “Typically, benchmarks are devised to represent broad market and economy and hence returns are also commensurate with the underlying economic activities over long-term,” Relekar of LIC MF said.

“In such cases, due to low costs, it makes sense to hold index funds over the long-term. But, in India, as active funds have outperformed even across 10 year period, it may present a different view,” he said.