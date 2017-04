Well the start to the financial year was great for the Indian market. We scaled to fresh all-time peaks. The Sensex in fact hit 30000 mark last week. It is just that rally was halted to some extent on Friday?s trade on account of geo-political tensions.

This week focus will be squarely on the earnings season which starts with Infosys on Thursday declaring their numbers and that will give you a sense about the guidance for the IT companies in the coming financial year.