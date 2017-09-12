FIIs to repent decision of selling early; these 5 sectors can produce multibagger stocks

Geopolitical worries sort themselves out eventually, says VK Sharma, Head – PCG & Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities.

By Kshitij Anand

FIIs appear to be doing a sensible thing by booking profits. However, a year down the line, they will repent their action as they would have encashed quite early, VK Sharma, Head – PCG & Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities, said an interview to Moneycontrol.

Q) Geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on D-Street. But, in the past few days, it has come down a bit which led to some short covering not just in India but in the US as well. How are you reading developments on that front?

A) Geopolitical worries sort themselves out eventually. Any dip is a buy but unless you book profits once the worry subsides, you can’t participate in the next dip. Since the markets haven’t fallen drastically, the returns on a bounce back are unlikely to be multibaggers.

Q) Why are FPIs fleeing India? They have already taken close to $2 bn from India equity markets in the month of August and over Rs 4,000 cr in September. Is it temporary or will the trend continue?

A) FIIs appear to be doing a sensible thing by booking profits and taking their money out. Booking of profits is not a sin. However, a year down the line, they would repent their action as they would have encashed quite early.

They will then have to buy the same very stocks at a higher price. However, farsighted FIIs, who can see the voracious appetite of the Indian investor aren't selling but adding to their holdings.

Q) The June quarter GDP growth failed to lift investor sentiments but Mr Market managed to climb the wall of worries in quick time. A slow economic growth would also mean earnings growth will take more time. Does the valuation worry you?

A) The GDP weakness is unlikely to last. The disruptions caused by the back-to-back economic turbulent events like demonetisation and GST implementation are priced in.

However, what is not priced in is the buoyancy in the tax collections from November onwards.

We are not too worried about the higher PE ratios as we believe we are into an era of higher PE ratios. The earlier we get used to the higher PE ratios, the better it is for us.

A dramatic shift has happened in the way that domestic investors are lapping up equities. This is because of many reasons. The first is that historical favourite asset classes like fixed deposits and real estate aren’t giving superior returns.

For a nation that prides itself in saving through bank deposits, equity is just beginning to appear on the horizon. With demonetisation having put the nation’s hidden wealth into bank accounts, the allocation to equity where long terms capital gains are exempt is just beginning.

As allocations rise, PEs will go through the roof. FIIs, who don’t read the writing on the wall will eventually be left stranded with just cash in hand and no equities.

Q) The market-cap to GDP ratio is trading at its long-term average, but valuations of Indian equities remain rich. The Sensex trades at a 12-month forward P/E of 19.2x, at an 11 percent premium to a long-period average of 17.4x. Sensex P/B of 2.8x is at 4 percent premium to its historical average. How should investors read through this information?

A) I wouldn’t like to dive back into PE ratios for the reasons explained above.

However, interestingly, the markets do not look expensive to past peaks of the matrix. While the Nifty is just 51 percent higher from the 2008 peak of 6357, the market-cap to GDP ratio is very much attractive.

The market-cap to GDP ratio, which was 1.62 in January 2008 is now at just 0.87 percent. In other words, unless the Nifty jumps 88 percent from these levels, we would still be very cheap as compared to 2008.

Q) Which are the top five sectors you think could produce multibaggers in next 2-3 years?

A) Sectors which are likely to generate multibaggers are NBFCs and private banks, consumer goods, agriculture, railways and defence.

Defence - Make in India initiatives and higher spending on defence- related projects would augur well for the sector

Private Banks - Market share shift from Public Sector Banks to Private and robust asset quality would help maintain premium valuations.

NBFCs and Housing Finance – The government's housing-for-all initiative would help housing finance companies grow faster. Asset management companies are going to be the biggest beneficiaries of demonetisation.

Infrastructure spending on Railways would drive the sector.

Consumer, retail and discretionary sector – Increase in people's income would lead to higher/upper middle-class people and shift from unorganised to organised would remain drivers.

One stock, where we are comfortable in terms of confidently buying at this juncture is Tata Chemicals. This company from the Tata Group is trying to metamorphose into a consumer company from an industrial conglomerate that it currently is.

The management wants to raise the share of its consumer business from the current 15 percent to 50 percent in three years’ time. You don’t have to be a research analyst to know what this could mean for the valuations of the company.

Q) What is your call on small and midcap stocks which saw double digit cuts in the month of August? Is it time to bring down holding in these stocks because GDP growth is unlikely to recover soon amid GST implementations?

A) The demand for the midcaps and the small caps could continue as these are essentially un-researched companies. As these begin to get covered by the mainstream outfits, they will lose their ability to surprise on the upside.

However, this is not yet time to hang up your boots as yet in the sector.

Q) Indian equities are trading at 21.2x FY18E earnings. All key markets globally continue to trade at a discount to India. However, India’s RoE remains superior to most EMs, an important differentiator for valuation premium. Is it a bullish or a bearish sign?

A) India getting higher valuations as compared to the other emerging markets is a bullish sign for our markets.