Expect USD-INR to trade within 64.35-64.55 range: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within 6.84-6.87 percent today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "On the downside, 64.30/dollar is getting protected. Selling pressure also comes in while the pair rally. Today USD-INR pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar after opening around 64.45/dollar."