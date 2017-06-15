Expect USD-INR to trade in 64-64.35 range: Mohan Shenoi

USD-INR expected to trade in a range of 64-64.35/dollar today, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "As expected, US FOMC hiked the rate by 25 bps hinting one more rate hike in 2017. As the event was already priced-in, global currency market reaction was muted. Rupee has benefitted from global flows."

"However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention is preventing sharp gains. USD-INR expected to trade in a range of 64-64.35/dollar today."