Apr 21, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect USD-INR to trade in 64.50-64.80 range: Ashutosh Raina
Expect 10-year bond yields to trade in the 6.85-6.90 percent range, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The markets are keenly watching the upcoming French elections, which should decide the future risk tone. Expect the USD-INR currency pair to trade in the 64.50-64.80/dollar range for today."He further added, "The slightly hawkish minutes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy, released yesterday, can weigh on the sentiment in bond markets. Expect 10-year bond yields to trade in the 6.85-6.90 percent range."