Expect USD-INR to trade in 64.40-64.70 range: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.40-64.70/dollar for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank,

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Global currency markets are lacklustre despite fall in crude prices and low inflation in advanced economies. The next trigger for rupee appears to be the pace and quality of GST implementation."