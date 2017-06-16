Expect USD-INR to trade in 64.40-64.70 range: Ashutosh Raina

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The hawkish FOMC and some roadmap about the shrinking of Fed balance sheet, coupled with some good data out of US have sent dollar index higher from recent lows."

"The shrinking of Fed balance sheet can impact the EM currencies including INR, and we can expect some weakness going ahead."

"Expect the USD/INR currency pair to trade in 64.40-64.70/dollar range today."