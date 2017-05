Expect USD-INR to trade in 64.20-64.40 range: Bhaskar Panda

On 10-year benchmark front, expect the yield to hover between 6.92-6.95 percent today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "USD-INR pair has been trading in a rangebound manner, affected by global developments. Expect 64.20-64.40/dollar range to prevail."