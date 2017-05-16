Expect USD-INR to trade in 63.95-64.20 range: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark yield may remain within the 6.80-6.82 percent range, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The rupee has been supported by global cues as well as firm flows from FIIs and FDI. Today, I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.95-64.20/dollar range."