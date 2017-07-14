App
Jul 14, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.60: Bhaskar Panda

USD-INR to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60 today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Senior regional head and treasury advisory | HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair has been consolidating in a range and we expect it to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60 today. The lower than expected CPI data has brought the focus back on rate cut."

He further added, "We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.44-6.46 percent for the day."

