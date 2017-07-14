Expect USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.60: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair has been consolidating in a range and we expect it to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60 today. The lower than expected CPI data has brought the focus back on rate cut."