Expect USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.10: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "ECB kept its policy on status quo mode yesterday. But the dollar weakness continues due to various risks. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.10 today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is rallying a bit. It is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.54 percent for today."