you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 08, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.10: Bhaskar Panda

10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.54 percent for today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

ByBhaskar Panda
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "ECB kept its policy on status quo mode yesterday. But the dollar weakness continues due to various risks. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.10 today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is rallying a bit. It is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.54 percent for today."

