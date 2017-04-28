Expect USD-INR to trade between 63.80-64.30: Ashutosh Raina

We expect the pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.30/dollar today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The positive risk tone after the first round of French elections, appears to be taking a breather, after the mostly anticipated US tax cut plans and somewhat dovish ECB."

"The USD-INR pair after briefly trading below 64, has seen some strong intervention and settled above that level. We expect the pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.30/dollar today,".