Apr 28, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect USD-INR to trade between 63.80-64.30: Ashutosh Raina

We expect the pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.30/dollar today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Expect USD-INR to trade between 63.80-64.30: Ashutosh Raina
Ashutosh Raina
Ashutosh Raina
Head of FX Trading | HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The positive risk tone after the first round of French elections, appears to be taking a breather, after the mostly anticipated US tax cut plans and somewhat dovish ECB."

"The USD-INR pair after briefly trading below 64, has seen some strong intervention and settled above that level. We expect the pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.30/dollar today,".

"The bond yields have been consolidating around current levels, with the 10-year yield trading around 6.95 percent ahead of the scheduled auction today. We expect the 10-year yield to trade in a range of 6.93-6.96 percent today," he said.

