Expect USD-INR to move towards 65: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within a range 6.76-6.78 percent, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "USD-INR pair bounced back from recent lows and is expected to move towards 65/dollar in due course of time. Today the pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.40-64.60."