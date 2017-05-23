May 23, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect USD-INR to move towards 65: Bhaskar Panda
The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within a range 6.76-6.78 percent, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "USD-INR pair bounced back from recent lows and is expected to move towards 65/dollar in due course of time. Today the pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.40-64.60."He further added, "The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within a range 6.76-6.78 percent. The yield is expected to soften further."