Expect USD-INR to consolidate within 63.80-64.10 range: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark bond yield saw good movement yesterday but could be rangebound within the 6.56-6.58 percent range today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Weakness in dollar persists hence I expect the USD-INR pair to consolidate within the 63.80-64.10 range. We have noticed support from the Central Bank around 63.87 levels."