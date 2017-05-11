App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 11, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect Sensex FY18 earnings to increase 23%: Deutsche Bank

For the current fiscal, DB analysts expect Sensex FY18 earnings to increase 23 percent Y-o-Y, says Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank.

Expect Sensex FY18 earnings to increase 23%: Deutsche Bank
Abhay Laijawala
Abhay Laijawala
Head of India Research | Deutsche Equities

Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank said, "With almost one third of companies in our coverage now having reported Q4 earnings, the reporting season has been a mixed bag so far. We are not seeing any meaningful improvement in the earnings revision trend, yet. However, we expect earnings expectations to bottom out over the coming quarters."

"For the current fiscal, DB analysts expect Sensex FY18 earnings to increase 23 percent Y-o-Y. However, in the near-term, GST implementation related uncertainty is expected to adversely impact the earnings. We still await the end of the earnings downgrade momentum," he added.

tags #Abhay Laijawala #FII View

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.