Expect Sensex FY18 earnings to increase 23%: Deutsche Bank

For the current fiscal, DB analysts expect Sensex FY18 earnings to increase 23 percent Y-o-Y, says Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank.

Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank said, "With almost one third of companies in our coverage now having reported Q4 earnings, the reporting season has been a mixed bag so far. We are not seeing any meaningful improvement in the earnings revision trend, yet. However, we expect earnings expectations to bottom out over the coming quarters."