Expect rupee to hold 65.35-65.60 range today: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has steadied as US lawmakers parry on final shape of tax reforms. Rising US yields has also helped."

"For the USD-INR, some amount of consolidation will now happen around the 65.50 pivot as global crude prices remain elevated and West Asian tension takes its toll. I expect a range of 65.35-65.60 to hold for today."

"Retail Inflation has now risen to 3.58 percent, increasing at a faster pace. The yields also have been rising pushing the 10-year benchmark bond yield towards 7 percent. I expect a range of 6.96-7 percent for today.