Expect rupee to continue trading in 64.00-64.30/$ range: HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank says the USD-INR pair continued to trade in a narrow range of 64-64.30 against the US dollar, ahead of the FOMC meeting today, as markets will be awaiting the accompanying statements from Fed.

He expects the pair to continue trading in the 64.00-64.30 range today also.

The Indian rupee closed at 64.21 a dollar on Tuesday, up 3 paise over 64.24 a dollar in previous session.