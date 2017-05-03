May 03, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect rupee to continue trading in 64.00-64.30/$ range: HDFC Bank
Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank expects the pair to continue trading in the 64.00-64.30 range today also.
Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank says the USD-INR pair continued to trade in a narrow range of 64-64.30 against the US dollar, ahead of the FOMC meeting today, as markets will be awaiting the accompanying statements from Fed.
He expects the pair to continue trading in the 64.00-64.30 range today also.The Indian rupee closed at 64.21 a dollar on Tuesday, up 3 paise over 64.24 a dollar in previous session.