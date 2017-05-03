App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 03, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rupee to continue trading in 64.00-64.30/$ range: HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank expects the pair to continue trading in the 64.00-64.30 range today also.

Expect rupee to continue trading in 64.00-64.30/$ range: HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank says the USD-INR pair continued to trade in a narrow range of 64-64.30 against the US dollar, ahead of the FOMC meeting today, as markets will be awaiting the accompanying statements from Fed.

He expects the pair to continue trading in the 64.00-64.30 range today also.

The Indian rupee closed at 64.21 a dollar on Tuesday, up 3 paise over 64.24 a dollar in previous session.

tags #Ashutosh Raina #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.