Apr 24, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect rupee to depreciate, says Pramit Brahmbhatt
Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee is stuck in a tight range of 64.50-64.80/dollar and would trade in that range for the day.""We expect the rupee to continue to depreciate on the back of negative cues from global equity market and constant FII outflow," he said.