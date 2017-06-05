App
Jun 05, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rupee to breach 64.20/$, says Pramit Brahmbhatt

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity says weak US economic data will be the reason for rupee to strengthen.

The rupee will breach 64.20 a dollar and will head towards 64, he feels. Trading range for the day will be 64-64.50, he said.

The dollar nursed losses, coming close to a seven-month low against a currency basket plumbed after disappointing US employment data prompted investors to pare back their expectations of future US Federal Reserve rate hikes.

