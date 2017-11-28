App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 28, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rupee strength to continue, says Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark bond yield has remained elevated above the 7.05 percent mark. Today may not be any different as the yield continues to consolidate within the 7.04-7.07 percent range, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar has been languishing for some time now and yesterday was no different. The index is hovering below 93 levels.”

“I expect the rupee strength to continue as I expect the USD-INR pair to trade within a range of 64.45-64.65 today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield has remained elevated above the 7.05 percent mark. Today may not be any different as the yield continues to consolidate within the 7.04-7.07 percent range."

tags #Rupee

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.