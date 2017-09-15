App
Sep 15, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rupee bearishness to continue, 10-year yield seen between 6.59-6.62%: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to move between 6.59-6.62 percent, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Senior regional head and treasury advisory | HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "We expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 64-64.20. We expect a little bit of rupee bearishness to continue."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to move up slowly past 6.60 percent and the range today is seen between 6.59-6.62 percent."

