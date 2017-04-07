App
Apr 07, 2017 08:14 AM IST

Expect RBI to support rupee at lower levels: Ashutosh Raina

We expect a trading range of 64.30-64.80/dollar in the near term, with RBI expected to support at lower levels, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Head of FX Trading | HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair breached the crucial technical level of 64.80/dollar, after the RBI maintained status quo in repo rate. The strong portfolio flows continue to help the pair."

"We expect a trading range of 64.30-64.80/dollar in the near term, with RBI expected to support at lower levels," he added.

