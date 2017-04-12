Expect Nifty to hit 9,350 in near term; 3 stocks which could give up to 19% upside

By Shitij Gandhi

After the start of April expiry, for the first time on Tuesday, we have seen open interest addition in Nifty and witnessed strong bounce despite negative cues from the global markets. The rupee strength and strong liquidity flow along with short covering kept bulls in command which help banks and FMCG counter to outperform the index.

Hereafter, the range of 9,150-9,350 levels will remain crucial till expiry, and the move is expected to remain positive. If Nifty breaks the 9,250 mark, it could move to 9,350 levels on further short covering.

On correction, the index has strong support at 9,150-9,180 levels. Yesterday, we have seen aggressive unwinding in calls and writing in ATM 9,200 strike puts which indicate bullish scenario.

In fact, since the inception of current expiry stronger hands has been writing puts. The put-call ratio of open interest is continuously moving up indicating call liquidation and put writing.

The options open interest concentration shifted at 9,200 and 9,100 put options strike with the open interest of above 49 lakh and 52 lakh shares respectively.

Among call options, the 9500 option strike has the highest open interest of 45 lakh shares, followed by 9400 call strike with the total open interest of 39 lakh shares. Overall, we expect the uptrend to continue for the immediate target of 9,350 in the short-term.

Here is a list of top three stocks which investors could look at for a minimum upside of up to 19 percent in short term.

PNB: BUY| Target Rs 178| Stop Loss Rs 144| Upside 14 percent

On the technical front, stock has perceived a decent rally in late 2016 from Rs 112 levels to Rs 155. But, since then the stock has taken a breather as the pullback in prices has taken the stock towards Rs 135 levels.

However, in the current situation once again it looks like that, bulls are taking control as prices have seen rising above its resistance level. On daily charts, stock is also well trading above its important moving averages along with positive divergence in oscillators.

Furthermore, the stock is forming an inverted head and shoulder formation on the weekly charts which is bullish in nature. The breakout above the neckline of the formation suggests the constructive move for the stock going forward.

From derivative data also we have seen maximum OI concentration in 155 call option strike in the April series which suggests that above this level, prices will further move up. Traders can accumulate the stock in range of Rs 155-156 for the target of Rs 178 with a stop loss below Rs 144.

Rico Auto: BUY| Target Rs 74| Stop Loss Rs 58| Upside 19 percent

Rico Auto Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of clutch and crankcase. It manufactures and supplies high precision and machined components and assemblies, both aluminum and ferrous, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

From technical charts, it can be observed that stock has been trading in a tight range of 53-63 from Nov?16 till date. However, in last two trading sessions stock has given consolidation breakout above the previous resistance of 63 with a sudden rise in volumes.

On daily charts stock has also formed the triple bottom pattern around 55 levels and risen above all important moving averages thereon, along with positive divergence in oscillators which signals for next uptrend in prices. Traders can accumulate the stock in

range of Rs 62-63 for the upside target of Rs 74 with a stop loss below Rs 58

PTC India: BUY| Target Rs 53| Stop Loss Rs 42| Upside 15 percent

PTC India Financial Services Limited is an infrastructure finance company. The Company provides financial services to the entities in energy value chain.

The stock has been trading in a bull run since 2014 and marked a northward journey from 13 to 70 levels in just one year. However in 2015 hefty profit booking melted down the prices towards 30 levels and since then recovery has not been seen in prices as the stock went into consolidation between 34-43 levels.

The stock has been seen trading making higher lows from early 2016 and formed symmetrical triangle formation on daily charts. However, in the last two trading sessions with the sharp rise in prices, stock has finally given fresh breakout above the triangle formation and well traded above Rs 44 levels.

The sudden rise in volumes with the rise in prices suggests the long build up in the stock at lower levels. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 46-47 for the upside target of Rs 53 with a stop loss below Rs 42.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.