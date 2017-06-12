Expect gradual pick up in private sector capex; L&T, ICICI preferred bets: Deutsche

Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank says he believes the trend in public investments will get complemented with a gradual pick up in private sector capex.

Management commentary in the latest quarterly earnings reports shows early signs of revival in select steel, cement, defence and urban infrastructure companies, he believes.

He expects a conducive regulatory environment, low interest costs and supportive financial market conditions to catalyse the long elusive recovery in private sector capex cycle over next two years.