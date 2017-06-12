App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 12, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect gradual pick up in private sector capex; L&T, ICICI preferred bets: Deutsche

Abhay Laijawala believes the trend in public investments will get complemented with a gradual pick up in private sector capex.

Expect gradual pick up in private sector capex; L&T, ICICI preferred bets: Deutsche

Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank says he believes the trend in public investments will get complemented with a gradual pick up in private sector capex.

Management commentary in the latest quarterly earnings reports shows early signs of revival in select steel, cement, defence and urban infrastructure companies, he believes.

He expects a conducive regulatory environment, low interest costs and supportive financial market conditions to catalyse the long elusive recovery in private sector capex cycle over next two years.

His preferred stocks in model portfolio are L&T, BHEL, Power Grid, NTPC, Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, Ramco Cement, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

tags #FII View

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.