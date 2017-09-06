Sep 06, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect govt bond prices to remain rangebound: Dhawal Dalal
We expect government bond prices to remain rangebound with an upward bias in the near term, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC.
Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "We expect government bond prices to remain rangebound with an upward bias in the near term. August saw steepening of the yield curve amid lack of positive triggers and position adjustment after the rate cut.""We expect value buying to emerge gradually," he said.