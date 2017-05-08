Expect bonds to trade in narrow range with lower volumes: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.91-6.96 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss,

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "There are no major triggers till the inflation release later in the week and so bonds are expected to trade in a narrow range with lower volumes. The drop in crude prices might prove to be supportive and lend a positive bias to gilts."