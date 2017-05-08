App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 08, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect bonds to trade in narrow range with lower volumes: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.91-6.96 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss,

Head Fixed Income | Edelweiss Securities

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "There are no major triggers till the inflation release later in the week and so bonds are expected to trade in a narrow range with lower volumes. The drop in crude prices might prove to be supportive and lend a positive bias to gilts."

"The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.91-6.96 percent today," he added.

